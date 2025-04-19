Guwahati: Ganeshguri Scuffle Turns Violent, Student Assaulted; 3 Held

A minor scuffle over a scooty brushing past a shopkeeper’s leg in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri Market escalated into a full-blown physical assault and soon took on disturbing communal overtones.

Advertisment

The incident occurred when a student from Cotton University, currently in his fourth semester, was navigating his scooty through the busy market area and accidentally nudged the foot of a shopkeeper, identified as the owner of a store named Shankar Bhandar. According to eyewitnesses, the student immediately apologised for the accidental contact.

However, rather than accepting the apology, the shopkeeper allegedly responded with aggression and assaulted the student. Eyewitnesses further alleged that the shopkeeper made a communal slur during the altercation, reportedly saying, "Bihari ko kam samjha hai kya?"—a remark that fueled the already tense situation.

What began as a misunderstanding quickly escalated into a group clash, with local youths allegedly joining the confrontation, turning it into an Assamese–Bihari communal face-off.

Meanwhile, another report confirms that a group of 4–5 young men physically assaulted the Cotton University student, brutally beating him and injuring his face. The student had reportedly come to the market for personal errands. Despite seeking forgiveness for the earlier incident, he was chased and attacked by the group.

The Dispur Police have taken both parties into custody for further investigation. Three of the assailants have been apprehended, while a few others believed to be involved in the incident remain at large. The injured student has lodged an FIR with the Dispur Police Station, detailing the events and naming the alleged attackers.