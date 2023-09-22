Decision to Impose a Tax on Durga Puja Should Be Revoked: Ripun Bora

Assam Trinamool Congress President and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora on Friday expressed his deep disappointment over the imposition of taxes on sacred spiritual events like Durga Puja.
In a video released today, the National Spokesperson of TMC said that the BJP government in Assam, which is grappling with debt, has now resorted to levying taxes across all sectors to generate revenue.
“After raising tariffs in municipal taxes, transport taxes, electricity and more, this time, religious ceremonies under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have also been brought under the tax umbrella,” said Assam Trinamool Congress President.
Notably, this time, every Durga Puja committee will be required to pay Rs 300 for Durga Puja and Rs 100 for idol immersion. Puja committees will be permitted to conduct or immerse the puja only after making this payment through treasury challans.
“This decision is likely to hurt the sentiments of the people,” asserted the former MP.
Opposing the raconian decision of the government, President Ripun Bora further stated that if the people of the state had to pay taxes for the worship of Goddess Durga, it would be nothing short of a sad and regrettable situation. Therefore, Bora stressed that the state government should immediately revoke such a drastic decision.