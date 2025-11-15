PLF 2025 Kicks Off in Guwahati, Celebrates Assamese Literature and Cultural Roots

The third Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival (PLF) 2025 began on Friday, 14 November, at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, ushering in a three-day literary journey themed ‘In Search of Roots’.

Delivering the keynote address, internationally acclaimed author Shefali Baidya lauded the festival’s mission to reconnect younger generations with India’s cultural and intellectual heritage. Opening her speech in Assamese, she evoked the timeless songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, emphasising the linguistic and cultural richness of the northeastern region.

Distinguished litterateur Nanda Singh Barkola, the chief guest, highlighted India’s growing global prominence while celebrating the nation’s cultural heritage. Referring to Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song ‘Karbi Anglong Oti Numoliya’, he encouraged a revival of pre-Sankari traditions to rediscover lost literary roots. The inaugural session also featured addresses by Lt. General (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita, chairman of the Sankardev Education and Research Foundation, and PLF president Phanindra Kumar Dev Choudhury.

The festival’s first panel discussion, ‘Transformation and Expansion of Assamese Lyric Literature: From the Nineties to the Present Era’, was moderated by lyricist and composer Gautam Sharma. Cultural personalities Tarun Kalita, Diganta Bharati, and Ibason Lal Baruah expressed cautious optimism over the future of Assamese as a living language.

The first day concluded with a vibrant poetry recital featuring 14 emerging and established poets presenting their original works. A special highlight was the release of the festival’s official magazine, ‘Pragjyoti’. Earlier in the day, attendees paid floral tributes to Assam’s cultural icons, including Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and flute maestro Deepak Sharma.

