Plying of City Buses Restricted in Guwahati | Here's Why

In a bid to ease traffic congestion in Guwahati, the Kamrup Metro district administration has regulated the plying of city buses on roads.
As per reports, after a meeting was held between the Metropolitan Transport Association, Assam (MTAG), Regional Transport Authority and district administration on orders of the Kamrup (Metro) Deputy Commissioner (DC), a decision was taken buses would be made off the road rotationally due to the increasing traffic in the city.
Speaking to Pratidin Time Digital Desk, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kamrup Metro, Dr. Dhrubajyoti Hazarika said that the regulations in the city buses have been made due to the flyover construction works that are underway in different parts of the city.
Dhrubajyoti Hazarika said, “There are additional city buses plying on all routes of Guwahati due to which a lot of traffic congestion takes place across the city. In this regard, we spoke with the MTAG and Regional Transport Authority where a decision was taken to make a certain number of buses go of road per day to ease the congestion.”
“We then spoke with the owners of the city bus about the experiment to be carried out to reduce the number of buses. After various meetings were held with all groups, on June 2 we conducted our first experiment where 60 buses were made off route, keeping in view that daily commuters doesn’t face any hindrance in travelling.”
Hazarika further stated that all buses would be regulated and inspected on alternate days on each route. He also said that the district administration is focusing on reducing the traffic keeping in view that the public doesn’t face any problems in daily transportation.
Dhrubajyoti Hazarika said, “The term ‘compulsory breakdown’ is not the legal breakdown but the voluntary act of stopping some buses from plying on roads. We conducted another experiment on Monday, where many buses were parked at the Khanapara Veterinary Field and inspected. There were no reports of any disturbance to passengers.”
Furthermore, 109 buses that can go off-road in Guwahati have been listed and this will continue till the flyover construction work is completed across the city.