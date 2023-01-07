Guwahati City Bus Association Warns to Suspend Service for Three Months

The Greater Guwahati Mini Bus Owners’ Association (GGMBOA) on Saturday threatened to suspend bus services in the city for three months.

According to source, the warning came after the District Transports Office (DTO) seized several city buses by listing down violations made by them.

The association alleged that the city buses are seized by the department whenever they drive on the roads and issue long list of fines.

Due to this reason, they took to streets to protest against the seizure of buses without any valid reasons.

The city bus drivers, operators and owners association blocked the road from Khanapara to Ganeshguri in protest against the seizure.