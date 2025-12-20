PM Modi Lands in Guwahati For Two-Day Visit With Grand Welcome

Guwahati witnessed a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he arrived to inaugurate the much-anticipated new terminal of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, which is set to serve thousands of passengers across Assam.

The Prime Minister’s aircraft landed smoothly, with the Governor of Assam and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma present to receive him. The event also saw the presence of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and industrialist Gautam Adani, highlighting the project’s significance for Assam’s connectivity and infrastructure development.

The modern terminal, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, is expected to enhance passenger experience and boost air travel in the North-East region.

As part of the inauguration, a 28-foot-tall statue of the revered Gopinath Nath Bordoloi will be unveiled. The statue, comprising a 10-foot pedestal and an 18-foot main figure, was crafted by the son of the late Ram V. Sutar. Ram Sutar’s personal touch can also be seen in the sculpture, making it possibly the last to bear the legendary artist’s craftsmanship.

Following the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi will address a massive public rally at Borjhar and participate in a roadshow from Borjhar to the BJP state headquarters at Basistha, where nearly one lakh party workers are expected to line the route to welcome him. In the evening, he will hold a meeting with BJP workers at the party’s state office and stay overnight at Koinadhara.

On December 21, the Prime Minister will begin his day with a visit to the Gateway of Guwahati and participate in the nationwide student interaction programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha, between 8:45 am and 9:40 am. He will then visit the Shaheed Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon to pay floral tributes to martyr Khargeswar Talukdar.

In the afternoon, he will fly to Dibrugarh to lay the foundation stone of the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, a key industrial project aimed at strengthening the region’s agricultural and economic landscape. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the evening, concluding his two-day visit to Assam.

