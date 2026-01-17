PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Guwahati for Two-Day Assam Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Guwahati this evening around 5.20 PM, beginning his two-day visit to Assam marked by major cultural and development-focused engagements across the state.

At the airport, the Prime Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Shortly after his arrival at around 6 pm, the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend a grand traditional Bodo cultural programme at Sarusajai Stadium, one of the highlights of his Assam visit.

The centrepiece of the evening will be ‘Bagurumba Dwhoo 2026’, a historic cultural spectacle celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community. More than 10,000 Bodo artistes will perform the iconic Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised formation.

Artists from 81 Assembly constituencies across 23 districts of Assam are participating in the programme, making it one of the largest cultural performances ever organised in the state.

On Sunday morning, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will travel to Kaliabor to perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, a major infrastructure initiative worth over Rs6,950 crore.

During the same programme, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains, the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Rohtak and Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) services — further strengthening rail connectivity between the Northeast and northern India.

After completing the Kaliabor programme, the Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Guwahati by helicopter at around 12:15 pm and later depart for New Delhi from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at around 1 pm on a special aircraft.

