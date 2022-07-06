PM Modi Inaugurates Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Agradoot Newspaper Group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Agradoot group of newspapers of Assam via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the chief patron of Agradoot’s Golden jubilee celebration committee, was also present at the occasion that was held at the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Addressing the gathering, the PM Modi congratulated the ‘strong voice of the Northeast in the Assamese language’ Dainik Agradoot and complimented them for keeping the values of unity and harmony alive through the medium of journalism.

The Prime Minister underlined the sterling contribution of Indian language journalism to Indian tradition, culture, freedom struggle and the development journey.