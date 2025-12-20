PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal of LGBI Airport In Guwahati, Unveils Gopinath Bordoloi's Statue

PM Narendra Modi lands in Guwahati amid a grand welcome. After arriving, he inaugurates the new terminal of the LGBI (Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport) airport. This new terminal of Guwahati airport is upgraded, aiming to become a hub of Southeast Asia.

Alongside, the PM also inaugurated a large 28 foot-tall statue of Assam's legendary leader of the freedom struggle, Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. The statue was created by the Son of Ram Sutar, India's prominent sculptor.

The Indian PM witnesses a grand welcome in Guwahati with cultural performances from different communities of Assam, a signature of Assam's cultural vigour. Mr Modi will also do a roadshow in Guwahati, starting from the airport to Basistha, where he will meet BJP workers in the party state office. Expectedly, over a lakh people will greet the PM during his roadshow.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the PM after he landed in Guwahati. During the inauguration of the new terminal and the statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Borodoloi, Assam CM Sarma, Central minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Governor, and Central civil aviation minister were present. Top Indian industrialist Gautam Adani was also present at the grand events.

After the inauguration and unveiling events, a public meeting has also started. The meeting will be addressed by PM Mr. Modi.

