PM Modi To Feel Guwahati Flood? Will Route Change As Stretch Of NH Submerge?

As PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to land at Guwahati airport shortly (around 5 PM) to attend a programme dedicated to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's centenary celebration, police and administration have become busy with a sudden change in his route.

The PM's convoy was planned to traverse via NH 37, which connects Guwahati Airport to Khanapara, bypassing the city. However, the seasonal common worry of Guwahati--flooding due to downpours is going to obstruct the route.

Reportedly, sudden downpours have submerged stretches of NH 37 and the PM convoy is now diverted through the middle of the city. The new route is likely to be through Maligaon, Ulubari and then to Khanapara, the programme site.

However, DCP Traffic Guwahati, Jayanta Sarathi Borah, told Pratidin Time that no route change has been done till this report has been filed.

The PM is attending the Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebration programme organised by the state government, where Mr. Modi is going to inaugurate a commemorative coin dedicated to Bhupen Hazarika.

