PM Modi to Flag Off NE’s First Vande Bharat Express in Guwahati Today

Northeast is all set to have its first Vande Bharat Express train as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the train in Guwahati on Monday afternoon.
According to a press release, PM Modi will flag off the train at 12.00 pm today.
"The state of the art Vande Bharat Express will provide people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region. Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places. Vande Bharat will cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey," reads a press communiqué from PMO.
On flagging off the Vande Bharat Express, PM Modi on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote, "I am delighted to flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, 29th May, at 12 noon. This state-of-the-art train embodies our commitment to providing speed, comfort and enhanced connectivity. It will also boost tourism and enrich socio-economic development."
PM Modi will also dedicate 182 Route Kms of newly electrified sections that will help to provide pollution free transportation with trains running at higher speed and reduce running time of trains.
The section will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, the prime minister will also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam that will facilitate to maintain DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility.