PM Modi Virtually Flags Off Vande Bharat Express in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off Northeast India's first Vande Bharat Express Train in Guwahati on Monday afternoon which will connect the city and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "Today is a big day for the rail connectivity of the entire North East including Assam. This Vande Bharat Express will make the life of the people living here easier and this will also give a boost to the tourism sector of the state."
He further said, "Three works related to the connectivity of North East are going on. North East is getting the first Made in India Vande Bharat. This is the third Vande Bharat connecting West Bengal and electrification work on about 425 km of track in Assam and Meghalaya has been completed."
Ahead of the flagging-off event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the prime minister. He said, "It's a proud moment for us that PM Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express today. It will connect Assam and West Bengal. I thank PM Modi and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw."