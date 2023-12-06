PMAY-G Assam Completes 16 Lakh Houses since 2016 in Kamrup (M) District

The CEO, Zila Parishad, Kamrup Metro, Dorothy Suchiang on Wednesday informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) around 16 lakh houses have been completed since 2016.
In a cumulative report of PMAY-G under the Kamrup Metro district, the Zila Parishad CEO stated that around 12 lakhs were completed in the last 30 months.
Currently, the number of sanctioned houses in Kamrup Metro is 10,660, while, the number of completed houses is 6,174, which is almost 58%.
Dorothy Suchiang also shared a block-wise report from Bezera, Chandrapur, Dimoria and Rani Localities, they are as follows:
Further, in order to complete remaining incomplete PMAY-G houses within the month of February 2024, the Zila Parishad have directed all the officials of block and Gram Panchayat (GP) for a daily monitoring in a Mission Mode to achieve the weekly target set up by the Commissioner, Panchayat & Rural Development Department (CPRD).
Secondly, the officials of both block and GP level together with the officials from Zila Parishad have been engaged to regularly visit the incomplete houses for monitoring the progress of construction works and also to check any misuse or diversion of funds that is transferred directly to the beneficiaries account for the construction of their houses and also to persuade them to complete their houses which we have achieved on weekly target.
Thirdly, the Zila Parishad has also ensured for handholding of those beneficiaries who were not able to complete their houses since the last 6-8 months due to personal problems.