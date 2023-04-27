Assam Completes Construction Of 10 Lakh Houses Under PMAY-G

Panchayat and Rural Development, Food, and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Thursday informed that the construction of 10, 02,935 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) (PMAY-G) has been completed in Assam since 2016.
The minister appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their exceptional initiatives and rapid implementation of the scheme.
By expressing his gratitude towards the tireless efforts of everyone associated to the scheme the minister wrote, “1M Houses under #PMAYRural in #Assam Extended Warm Thanks to the CEOoZPs,RDAPOs,BDOs, D&BD Engis.,JEs,PSs,GRS,GPC & Reps of P&RD for their tireless efforts through a Video Conference held at P&RD office. PSoP&RD Dr. J.B Ekka,Sec. Shri Munindra Sharma,Comm. Shri Bikram Kairi were also present.”
The figures for the PMAY-G in Assam show that 4, 04,304 houses were constructed from 2016 to 09/05/2021, and 5, 98,627 houses were constructed from 10/05/2021 to 26/04/2023. On April 27 alone, 3,210 houses were constructed. The construction of another 9 lakh houses under the scheme is currently underway.