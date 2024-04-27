Police Constable Dies After Being Hit By Truck In North Guwahati

A police constable tragically lost his life after being struck by a speeding truck at Amingaon in North Guwahati on Friday night.
The deceased, identified as Gopal Chandra Choudhury, had just concluded his election duties and was preparing to head home when the tragedy unfolded.
Upon receiving reports of the accident, Amingaon police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
The police have also seized the truck involved in the accident.
Earlier during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, a professor of a government college was killed in a road accident in Assam's Lakhimpur while returning from polling duty.
The deceased individual was identified as Rajiv Lekharu, an assistant professor at the department of commerce at Bihpuria College in Assam's Lakhimpur district.
According to reports, he was assigned election duty for the first phase of polling in Assam for which he had traveled to the designated polling booth.
However, while returning home at the end of polling, he met with an accident near Doolahat, about 23 kilometers from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur.
He was traveling in his own vehicle which was involved in a collision with an oncoming bus causing him to die on the spot.