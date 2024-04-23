Assam: Mother-Toddler Killed In Road Accident In Dibrugarh

In a devastating incident early Tuesday morning, a woman and her 3-year-old daughter lost their lives in a fatal road accident at Moran within Assam's Dibrugarh district.
The duo was passengers in a rented four-wheeler vehicle when it collided with a parked stationary truck alongside the highway. Despite rescue efforts by passersby and locals, the woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while her toddler daughter tragically passed away en route to the hospital.
The deceased woman has been identified as Bibi Akhtar (38), hailing from Khumtai in Moran.
The vehicle involved, bearing registration number ‘AS 01 QC 3813’, was reportedly traveling from Guwahati city to Moran when the tragic accident occurred.
Recently, a professor of a government college was killed in a road accident in Assam's Lakhimpur while returning from polling duty. The deceased individual was identified as Rajiv Lekharu, an assistant professor at the department of commerce at Bihpuria College in Assam's Lakhimpur district.
According to reports, he was assigned election duty for the first phase of polling in Assam for which he had traveled to the designated polling booth.
However, while returning home at the end of polling, he met with an accident near Doolahat, about 23 kilometers from Bihpuria in Lakhimpur.
He was traveling in his own vehicle which was involved in a collision with an oncoming bus causing him to die on the spot.