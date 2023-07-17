Guwahati Police Foils 2 Cattle Smuggling Bids, Rescues 112 Cattle Heads

Continuing the drive against cattle smuggling in the state, Guwahati city police thwarted two attempts of cattle smuggling in the city and rescued as many as 112 cattle heads on Monday.
In the first incident, the city police intercepted two trucks carrying 62 cattle heads during an operation in Khetri.
The trucks were en route to Meghalaya from Silapathar when it was intercepted in Khetri.
The police apprehended two accused, identified as Abdul Kalam and Meredul Islam, in connection with the matter while two others managed to escape.
In a separate incident, the city police intercepted a truck carrying at least 48 cattle heads in Jorabat.
Sources informed that the truck was en route to Byrnihat from Lakhimpur when it was intercepted in Jorabat.
The police apprehended two South Indians, identified as Ramesh and Mani, in connection with the incident.
Taking to Twitter, Guwahati Police wrote, "City Police thwarted 2 attempts of cattle smuggling after 3 trucks were intercepted by Khetri PS and Jorabat OP respectively. A total of 112 cattle were recovered and 3 thugs arrested. Legal action initiated."