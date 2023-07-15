Assam Police Rescues 50 Cattle Heads In Jagiroad

The Assam Police rescued as many as 50 cattle heads in Assam’s Jagiroad on Saturday.
Acting on a tip off, a team of the Assam Police intercepted a truck carrying 50 cattle heads during the wee hours.
According to sources, the truck was heading towards Guwahati from Nagaon.
However, before the police could ask any further questions, the driver and handyman escaped the scene.
Illegal cattle smuggling is a major concern and in recent times, it has grown quite rampant with police remaining completely clueless as to how these smugglers were able to bypass several checkpoints across the state without being caught.
Earlier on July 14, as many as 48 cattle heads were rescued from a container truck that was intercepted by police at Jorabat which falls under both Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district and Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam.
In an operation led by Office in-charge of Jorabat PS, Kapil Pathak, the police team intercepted a container truck and recovered 48 cattle heads that were being smuggled from an unknown location.
It is learned that the truck bearing registration number ‘HR 38R 7855’ was coming from Jalukbari side and was en route towards Byrnihat in Meghalaya.
In another incident, a container truck was seized by police in Assam’s Sonapur after 30 cattle heads were recovered from it.
Sources said that a number of cows were found dead inside the truck that was en route to Meghalaya from Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.