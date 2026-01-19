Police Recruitment, Mutual Transfers, and...: Assam CM's Crucial Address Before Davos Flight

Ahead of flying out to Davos to represent Assam in the World Economic Forum (WEF), chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the people through social media to announce some major decisions.

Major Decisions

Firstly, the chief minister said that the upper age limit for police constable recruitment examinations has been increased from 25 to 26 years. “Many young aspirants approached me and wanted the age limit to be increased. They told me that the age on the recruitment notification should be from January 1, 2025. However, if that were done, then the lower limit would increase. As such, we have decided to keep the lower age limit at 18, while the upper age limit has been increased to 26,” Sarma said.

“Along with this, we have also increased the application duration by 15 days so that candidates can take their time in filling out the forms,” the chief minister added.

In the second decision, the Assam government will be opening the ‘Swagata Swatirtha’ portal for mutual transfer applications from February. “I received many requests from the recently appointed Grade III and Grade IV employees through ADRE to facilitate mutual transfers. As such, we will be opening the portal for both Grade III and Grade IV employees, as well as other state government employees, to apply for mutual transfers from February,” he said.

In another decision, the chief minister announced that those candidates who applied for the recently held ADRE examinations on the Divyang quota will be able to get a second medical examination. “Many Divyang applicants wanted a second medical, and I am someone who listens to my people. As such, we will conduct a second round of medical examinations. However, if you are not a Divyang, then I request you not to avail the Divyang quota,” added Sarma.

Additionally, the chief minister informed that he has directed the education minister, Ranoj Pegu, to open the portal for Venture School teacher applications at the earliest.

Assam At World Economic Forum

While beginning his address, Sarma said that he is ready with his jacket as he is about to fly out to Davos, where the temperature is -8°C. “It is a big recognition for the state, and I feel privileged to be able to represent the state, its resources, culture, tourism and other potential to the business leaders of the world at such a prestigious stage. I want the blessings of the people of Assam to be able to do this to the best of my ability,” said the chief minister.

Prime Minister's Visit

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, he said, “In a way, the Prime Minister has become our ambassador. He has made several posts on social media highlighting our Bagurumba dance, which has reached people around the world, giving our culture renewed exposure.”

“It was such a beautiful performance and I want to thank everyone involved—all the young performers, the BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and the cultural organizations of the Bodo community—in helping us make this event successful,” Sarma said, adding, “People are comparing this performance with the Olympic opening ceremony held in China and that gives me immense pleasure, to be compared to such a world event, it tells us that we have produced a cultural vibrancy which will be remembered.”

Congress Protests And Gaurav Gogoi

The Assam chief minister also spoke on several infrastructural projects and the opposition from Congress and Gaurav Gogoi to them. Referring to the Assam Congress president’s opposition to the Kaziranga elevated corridor project, he said that the Congress does not understand the economic impact of it in decreasing the travel time and thus, fuel costs. Assam is expected to earn Rs 700 crore from GST alone, he said. Additionally, it will be beneficial to the animals that have been suffering due to flooding, with many deaths every year when floods hit the state, Sarma added.

He said, “The people of Jorhat can see the development happening. They are not protesting. When I took oath as the chief minister in 2021, I never imagined that Assam would get a semiconductor plant, Urea and Ammonia factories, a 3,200 Megawatt Thermal Power Plant, Guwahati Ring Road, the Kaziranga elevated corridor and more. This is beyond my imagination.”

“The Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra will be opened in February. The construction work of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge will also begin very shortly, I assure you. We will lay the foundation stone for it in February itself.”

He said, “Today, Assam is honest, unshakable, confident. We will not allow anyone to stand between us and development. Even if the Himalayas come between us, we will climb them.”

