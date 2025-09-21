Subscribe

0

Guwahati Top Stories

Police Resort to Lathicharge as Sea of Fans Crowd Guwahati Airport

The massive crowd led to tense moments at the airport, forcing the police to resort to a lathi charge to manage the situation and ensure safety.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
New Update
web pt new zg

The situation turned chaotic at the LGBI airport in Guwahati as thousands of fans of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg gathered to catch a glimpse of the late artist’s final journey. The massive crowd led to tense moments, forcing the police to resort to a lathi charge to manage the situation and ensure safety.

It may be mentioned that a sea of fans and well-wishers had gathered at the airport for a glimpse of their beloved star. The mortal remains of the Zubeen Garg landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, as per flightradar24.com at around 11:35. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the airport to pay his respects.

Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains are scheduled to depart for Assam at 2 AM, beginning the next leg of the final journey of the late music legend. 

ALSO READ: First Image of Zubeen Garg’s Coffin at Delhi Airport

Tribute Guwahati Airport Zubeen Garg