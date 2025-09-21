First Image of Zubeen Garg’s Coffin at Delhi Airport

The first images of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg’s coffin, have surfaced following its arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The coffin marks the beginning of the final journey of the legendary singer, whose untimely demise has plunged Assam and the nation into mourning.

The coffin’s consignment details list Mr. Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager, as the consignee. The address is noted as Ramsa Hill, Joypur, next to Luit Niwas Kharguli, Guwahati, Kamrup (Metropolitan), Assam, PIN 781004, India, with a contact number provided for coordination.

The mortal remains are scheduled to depart for Assam in the early hours, where thousands of fans are expected to pay their respects during the public tribute at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati. The tribute timings have been set from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

The arrival of the coffin in Delhi has sparked an emotional wave among fans and well-wishers, highlighting the deep bond the people of Assam shared with the singer. Authorities have ensured proper arrangements to facilitate a smooth and dignified passage for the music icon, who touched millions with his songs.

Zubeen Garg’s legacy as a singer, composer, and cultural ambassador continues to resonate, and the nation prepares to bid farewell to one of Assam’s most cherished voices.