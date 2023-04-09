Police Seize Brown Sugar, Cash in Guwahati’s Hatigaon

In a major drug bust, the Guwahati police seized a huge quantity of Brown Sugar and cash from House No. 57 in Laxminagar, Hatigaon.

According to sources, the police conducted a raid on the house based on a tip-off and seized 800 grams of brown sugar, which has an estimated market value of around Rs 80 lakh. Along with the drugs, the police also seized Rs 7.49 lakh in cash and a luxury vehicle.

The police believe that the drugs were being smuggled into the city from other parts of the state, and that the operation was being run by a notorious drug lord. However, the smuggler managed to escape before the police could apprehend him.

The legal authorities said that the seizure of such a large quantity of drugs was a major blow to the drug trade in the city. They also said that the police were working to identify and apprehend the smuggler, and that more arrests were likely in the coming days.

The police have urged the public to come forward with any information that could help them track down the smuggler and bring him to justice.

On Saturday, two Hojai police arrested two suspected inter-state drug peddlers and recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, two live rounds and 50 gram heroin from their possession.

Both the suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Sangam Hotel at Old Bazaar locality in Hojai town.

The two arrested persons were identified as Abdul Alim of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), K Surdas of Manipur.

Speaking to the media, a Hojai police official said, “Based on secret information, we launched an operation at the said hotel and arrested the two persons from a hotel room today. We have also recovered a pistol and ammunition along with suspected heroin from their possession.”

On being questioned about the recovery of a pistol and ammunition in midst of Hojai town, the police official replied, “The case is under the purview of investigation, thus, we cannot comment further on whether the culprits have brought the pistol for illegal trading or some other unlawful activities.”