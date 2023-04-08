Two Suspected Inter-State Drug Peddlers Nabbed in Hojai

Hojai police arrested two suspected inter-state drug peddlers and recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, two live rounds and 50 gram heroin from their possession on Saturday.

Both the suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Sangam Hotel at Old Bazaar locality in Hojai town.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Abdul Alim of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), K Surdas of Manipur.

Speaking to the media, a Hojai police official said, “Based on secret information, we launched an operation at the said hotel and arrested the two persons from a hotel room today. We have also recovered a pistol and ammunition along with suspected heroin from their possession.”

On being questioned about the recovery of a pistol and ammunition in midst of Hojai town, the police official replied, “The case is under the purview of investigation, thus, we cannot comment further on whether the culprits have brought the pistol for illegal trading or some other unlawful activities.”

During the investigation, it has also come to light that both the peddlers came to know each other six months back, the police official said further.