Police Seize Drugs in Guwahati's Narengi Locality, Arrest Notorious Peddler
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Noonmati police raided the Narengi locality in Guwahati on Saturday night and apprehended a notorious drug peddler, Abhijit Mitra. The operation led to the seizure of about 16 grams of drugs, which were contained in four separate containers.
In addition to the drugs, police confiscated a NITORQ scooty with the registration number AS 01 FX 3954, approximately Rs 10,000 in cash, and four mobile phones from Mitra's possession. These items are believed to be instrumental in his drug distribution activities.
The arrest follows a series of complaints alleging that Mitra had been supplying drugs to various areas, including Narengi and Noonmati, for an extended period. Police have been monitoring his activities and gathering evidence to build a case against him.
This raid is part of a broader effort by the Noonmati police to curb the drug menace in the region. The city police believe that Mitra's arrest will disrupt the supply chain and lead to further breakthroughs in dismantling the drug network operating in and around Guwahati.
The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details about Mitra's connections and the extent of his distribution network. They urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking.