Guwahati Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 8 Lakhs, 3 Held

The Guwahati Police morning seized drugs worth Rs. 8 lakhs from Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Gorchuk area on Wednesday.

According to sources, the Gorchuk Police carried out an operation in the area where they were able to seize at least 10 soap packets containing drugs.

It has come to the fore that the drug peddlers were attempting to smuggle the drugs from Silchar to Guwahati when it was seized in ISBT.

The market value of the seized drugs is suspected to be around Rs. 8 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended three drug peddlers in connection with the seizure.

The peddlers have been identified as Amir Ali, Firoz Ali and Habibur Rahman.

On April 9, the Assam police had arrested a notorious drug peddler, from Panikhaiti village in the Chandrapur subdivision of Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam.

The drug peddler Habibur Rahman was arrested from Kherbari in Panikhaiti. The police had seized about 23 kilograms of ganja from his possession.

Habibur Rahman, also known as Habijur, had been running the ganja business for a long time. The police had been keeping a close watch on his activities for the past few months. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers raided his hideout and arrested him.

According to sources, Habijur had been arrested with ganja in the past and had served jail time. Despite this, he continued to engage in the illegal trade.

The police launched an investigation to find out the source of the ganja and the people involved in the smuggling network.

The arrest of Habibur Rahman had sent a strong message to the drug mafia in the area. The police had assured the public that they will continue their efforts to make Pragjyotishpur a drug-free zone.