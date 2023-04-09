Assam: Drug Peddler Arrested in Panikhaiti

In a major breakthrough, the Assam police arrested a notorious drug peddler, from Panikhaiti village in the Chandrapur subdivision of Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam

The drug peddler Habibur Rahman was arrested from Kherbari in Panikhaiti. The police have seized about 23 kilograms of ganja from his possession.

Habibur Rahman, also known as Habijur, had been running the ganja business for a long time. The police had been keeping a close watch on his activities for the past few months. Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers raided his hideout and arrested him.

According to sources, Habijur had been arrested with ganja in the past and had served jail time. Despite this, he continued to engage in the illegal trade.

The police launched an investigation to find out the source of the ganja and the people involved in the smuggling network.

The Assam police have been cracking down on drug peddlers and smugglers in the region. This arrest is a major success in their ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the area.

The arrest of Habibur Rahman has sent a strong message to the drug mafia in the area. The police have assured the public that they will continue their efforts to make Pragjyotishpur a drug-free zone.

Earlier on January 2, the Assam Police seized a large amount of illicit drugs and apprehended three peddlers during separate operations.

In Nagaon, one peddler with heroin worth lakhs was arrested from Bhokotgaon area.

The accused peddler has been identified as Sadiq Ali.

Sources said the heroin was packed in four soap boxes which he hid at his residence.