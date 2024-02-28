Police Seize Vehicle Carrying Illegal Cattle at Assam-Meghalaya Border, 3 Held

The Jorabat police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-21C-9386 loaded with 10 numbers of live cattle during a naka checking at Jorabat link road in Assam Meghalaya border point on Wednesday.
According to police, the vehicle was determined to be transporting livestock illegally and did not have any appropriate documents for loaded cattle.
Accordingly, the vehicle was seized along with live cattle and apprehended the driver and other two associates and brought to the Jorabat police outpost.
The apprehended persons have been identified as Saddam Hussain, the driver (23), Jiyaul Haque(22) and Inus Ali(26).
During interrogation, the apprehended driver other two associate stated that they had brought the cattle from Morigaon and was heading towards Meghalaya.