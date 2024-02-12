Meghalaya

BSF Meghalaya Thwarts Cattle and Sugar Smuggling Attempts at Meghalaya Border

The cattle and sugar were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills districts of Meghalaya respectively.
The vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya successfully thwarted cattle smuggling attempt of miscreants by rescuing cattle heads (buffaloes) from the International border of Meghalaya on Sunday.

The cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Based on specific information, BSF troops of 4 Battalion conducted a special operation near the International border. During this operation, the party successfully rescued 37 buffaloes hidden in a jungle area, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The seized buffaloes were handed over to the concern police station for further necessary action.

In another joint operation, troops from the 181 Bn BSF, along with the Meghalaya police, seized 12,000 kilograms of sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh through the International border of South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

