Police Stations in Guwahati to Rise to 40 for Better Law Enforcement

In a major move towards better crime control, the Home Department of the Assam Government has decided to increase the number of police stations in Guwahati.

As per sources, a decision has been taken to increase the number of police stations in the city from 23 to 40.

To strengthen law and order, 20 new police stations will be established, nearly doubling the current count. Each police station will be staffed with one Officer-in-Charge, supported by two Deputy Superintendents of Police.

These new stations will be set up across various new areas of Guwahati, spanning the three police districts of the city. This expansion aims to enhance policing efficiency and improve public safety in the rapidly growing metropolitan region.

