Assam Police's BIEO to Merge with Vigilance Cell from June 1

The Bureau of Investigation (Economic Offences), commonly known as BIEO, a key wing of the Assam Police, will cease to exist as a separate entity from June 1, 2025. As per official reports, the department is set to be merged with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell.

Established in 1975, the BIEO had its permanent office set up in Guwahati’s Rupnagar in 2010. The department played a significant role in investigating economic offences in the state over the years.

As per official records, the BIEO was staffed with a total of 86 personnel, including three Superintendents of Police, one Additional Superintendent, 15 Inspectors, one Sub-Inspector, and 43 Constables. However, 20 posts in the department were lying vacant at the time of the merger decision.

The merger aims to streamline operations and strengthen the fight against corruption and economic crimes under a unified structure.

