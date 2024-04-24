Policeman Reserve Closed After Reporting Death Threat from Guwahati Pub Owner!

Pranjal Saikia, a police constable from the 11th Assam Police Battalion currently serving on deputation to the Police Commissionerate in Guwahati, who has reported receiving an alleged death threat over the phone from Ankur Dutta, the owner of Echo Pub & Grill, has been closed to reserve as of Wednesday.
Interestingly, the police officer in question shared a video in a WhatsApp group for fellow officers, alleging that he had filed a complaint regarding the purported death threats from Ankur Dutta, the owner of Echo Pub & Grill last night. However, today, he was closed to reserve by the Deputy Commissioner of Police.
This development arises in the context of escalating tensions surrounding the Echo Pub & Grill case, which has seen accusations of death threats against a policeman reportedly made by Ankur Dutta, the establishment's proprietor.
Earlier, in a video posted by the said policeman on deputation, Pranjal Saikia alleged that Ankur Dutta threatened him with death following an incident where he, along with another senior police officer, intervened to protect fellow police jawan Pradeep Basumatary. This altercation occurred last Sunday, during which Dutta allegedly assaulted Basumatary and tried to kill him by setting him on fire.
"I have made this video as proof; one of my colleagues was brutally assaulted by the bar owner last Sunday. The incident has already come to light. While the owner was attempting to pour engine oil upon a police jawan, one of our senior officers went to save him. The said owner had pushed him. Thus, I went to his rescue and pushed him as well," the police jawan said in the video.
Expressing concern for his safety, the officer added, "Later, he managed to collect my mobile number and threatened me with death. I have filed a police complaint at the Basistha Police Station. Though no action has been initiated as of now, if I die, the said owner will be responsible."
Highlighting the sacrifices made by police personnel, particularly during festive times like Bihu celebrations, the officer emphasized, "We are here for the country, our job is to protect and provide safeguard to the civilians. We follow the orders of our senior officers and perform our duty. Having served in the Assam police for nine years, I bear responsibilities towards my daughter, wife, and parents. Should anything untoward happen to me, I implore you to share this video. I appeal to senior police officials to investigate this matter diligently. The weight of this situation has taken a toll on me, and like everyone else, I yearn to continue living for the sake of my family."