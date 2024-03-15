Policeman Shot At By Gang In Guwahati's Lokhra Over Land Dispute

Targeting a police officer, a gang of around 15 to 20 members fired two rounds of bullets in Guwahati's Lokhra locality. The incident which had taken place three days ago, came to the fore on Friday.
Initial reports suggest that on Tuesday (March 12) the gang fired two bullets from a 0.22 mm pistol at the policeman at a deserted alley beside an underconstruction building in Sagolpara near Lokhra.
Following the brazen attack in broad daylight, the police officer Arup Rongpi, who survived the attack, filed a complaint at the Basistha Police Station.
Later on, it was revealed that the gang was contracted by Paresh Sharma to carry out the attack on Rongpi.
Preliminary investigations into the case suggest that a land-related dispute escalated to the point that Sharma contracted the gang. However, whether it was just intimidation or an attempted murder remains unclear.
Moreover, the presence of such gangs for hire in Guwahati has raised concern among the locals and called into question the role of police. More details regarding the case are awaited.