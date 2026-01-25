Poll Strategy, Modi Visit, USTM Row: CM Sarma Speaks Out

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today flagged off the BJP’s video vans as part of the party’s outreach drive ahead of the Assembly elections and used the occasion to lay out the BJP’s election strategy while launching sharp attacks on the Congress and its leadership.

Speaking to the media during the flag-off programme, Sarma said that video vans would be sent across different parts of Assam around one-and-a-half months before every election to gather public feedback. He said people from all sections of society, including sportspersons, cultural figures and intellectuals, would be encouraged to share their suggestions through these vans.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Guwahati on the 14th of next month to inaugurate the Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also hand over 100 electric buses provided by the Central government to the Assam government.

Sarma said the Prime Minister will take part in a major political rally at Khanapara, which will be election-centric. He added that the meeting will see the participation of booth-level workers and party officials from across the state.

Referring to the USTM issue, Sarma termed the institution a hub of fraud and deception, warning students and parents in Assam against pursuing education there. He asserted that multiple cases involving alleged fake certificates and cheating were already pending against the institution and its chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque.

“For the past several days, I have been informing the people of Assam that USTM is known for fraud. The entire system is allegedly built on fraudulent practices,” the CM said. He further remarked that no Sanatani individual would choose to study at USTM.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Sarma claimed that out of 750 Congress applicants, 600 belonged to the Miya community. He alleged that a recent Congress programme in Rangia was not a political meeting but a religious gathering, accusing the party of attempting communal consolidation.

On the Guwahati–North Guwahati toll gate issue, the Chief Minister said repeatedly collecting tolls was wrong and reiterated that toll would be charged only from trucks and buses, as he had earlier stated.

Responding to media reports, Sarma criticised what he described as false narratives, saying repeated misinformation creates unnecessary stress and anxiety among people.

On eviction drives, the Chief Minister asserted that there would be no eviction of indigenous Assamese people in Guwahati’s hill areas. “Eviction will only be carried out against illegal settlers,” he said, adding that misinformation was being deliberately spread on the issue.

Sarma also hinted at exposing alleged links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi with Pakistan-related power projects, stating that details would be made public within a few days.

Clarifying seat-sharing, he said seats would be distributed under the NDA banner and not solely by the BJP. He dismissed allegations of paid tickets, stating that there was no such practice in the party and warned that those openly seeking tickets before the media had been placed on a “red list”.

He further said that while leaders from Congress may join the BJP, they would not be allowed to bring the Congress’s political culture with them, adding that joining the party does not guarantee an election ticket.

Concluding his remarks at the video van flag-off event, Sarma said the BJP does not operate on factional lines.

