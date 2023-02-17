Popular Assamese actress Jupitora Bhuyan joins Assam TMC

Popular Assamese actress Jupitora Bhuyan on Friday joined the Assam Trinamool Congress party in the presence of state president Ripun Bora in Guwahati.

The actress was welcomed to the party at a meeting held at the party headquarters in Guwahati.

Speaking to the media, Bhuyan said, “Though I have joined the Assam TMC, but, I will continue my journey as an actor. People know me as an actress Jupitora Bhuyan, that’s my identity and I will stand by it.”

Bhuyan also said that there is no purpose or interest in particular to join the party. “Be it Congress, BJP or TMC, politics has only one meaning. I had the opportunity to work for people through TMC and so I joined them,” added Jupitora Bhuyan.

On being asked about the ongoing burning issues in the state, the actress directly refused to comment on it further. “Today I have come to join the party; let the party assign me my duty and then I will comment on it,” told Bhuyan to the media.

Meanwhile, state TMC president Ripun Bora claimed that actress Jupitora Bhuyan’s induction into the party will give a big boost to the party in days to come.

It is to be noted that actress Jupitora was born in Guwahati city of Assam. She did her schooling at Tarini Charan Girls School in Guwahati and later joined Handique Girls College to study arts.

She made her acting debut through a commissioned program in Doordarshan Guwahati at around 2003.

Bhuyan joined the Assamese film industry in the year 2005 with Sibanan Baruah's movie Hiyar Dapunot Tumare Sobi with Ravi Sarma and Barsha Rani Bishaya. She has also acted in various VCD films like Unmona Mon, Jon Tora etc.

She is also part of Assamese mobile theatre industry debut by playing lead female roles in Kohinoor Theatre. She is especially known for playing extraordinary character with a powerful appearance.