Child Marriage Crackdown: TMC Chief Ripun Bora Demands Assam CM’s Resignation

Amid child marriage crackdown in Assam, the state president of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party Ripun Bora demanded resignation of the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the Gauhati High Court questioned the state police for allegedly applying the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO Act in child marriage cases.

Bora alleged the home department have been misusing POCSO act to arrest people who are allegedly linked with child marriages. He also claimed that the state police have imposed the POCSO act against people linked with child marriages under the direction of the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference here in Guwahati on Wednesday, Bora said, “Even the Gauhati High Court has reprimanded the government for the move. CM Sarma should accept moral responsibility and resign. He is responsible for the death of the four women of which two committed suicide.”

Bora also questioned who will take the responsibility of the family members of the deceased women.

“These incidents have raised questions on the credibility of the state police in the nation, thus, the chief minister should apologize,” added Bora.