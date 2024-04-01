Posing As Hindu, Muslim Man Accused Of Abducting Woman In Guwahati

The family of a woman received information of her whereabouts after she was reported missing for over a month and a case of inter-faith relationship based on false pretexts unfolded after that on Monday.
According to the information at hand, the accused, a Muslim man allegedly posed as a Hindu as he introduced himself to the woman. On the false pretext of a romantic relationship, he allegedly abducted her, the woman's family complained.
Soon after her disappearance about a month ago, the victim's family lodged a missing person report at the Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati based on which the police initiated a probe.
The accused was identified as Gulab Nabi Azad, who had allegedly introduced himself as a Hindu when he made acquaintances with the woman. He was accused of slowly fostering a romantic relationship with the woman and later abducting her.
After a month today, the family finally made contact with the kidnapped woman, reports stated. However, it remains unclear as to what was the reason behind the accused posing as a Hindu.
The incident, which was reported from Guwahati's Nayanpur area near Ganeshguri, is shrouded by mystery. A detailed probe will only unveil more facts regarding the case.