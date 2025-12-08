Post Malone Arrives in Guwahati Ahead of Highly Anticipated Concert

Guwahati witnessed a buzz of excitement as international music sensation Post Malone arrived in the city ahead of his live concert. Fans lined the streets, eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the global star, whose visit has sparked unprecedented enthusiasm among music lovers in the Northeast.

Adding a local touch to his arrival, a poster-adorned vehicle featuring Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg welcomed Post Malone as he made his way through the city, symbolising a fusion of local and global musical culture.

The concert has already generated massive anticipation, with approximately 21,000 tickets sold. Out of these, 7,400 tickets were purchased by fans from Guwahati itself, while around 3,000 were booked by international attendees. Nearly 5,000 tickets went to music lovers from across the Northeast, and another 5,000 were snapped up by audiences from various parts of India.

The city is gearing up for a musical spectacle as Post Malone prepares to take the stage, promising a night of electrifying performances and a landmark moment in Guwahati’s live music scene.