CM Clarifies Govt Role in Post Malone’s Guwahati Concert

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday responded sharply to the growing political and public controversy surrounding the upcoming Post Malone concert in Guwahati, making it clear that the event was not organised by the Assam Government, but by a third party, with the state providing only limited logistical and administrative support.

Addressing the media, Sarma asserted that the concert was announced before the tragic death of Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, putting to rest claims attempting to link the event to ongoing emotions in the music fraternity. The Chief Minister further clarified that Zubeen Garg never opposed Post Malone’s concert and had always maintained mutual respect for fellow artists.

“Artists always respect other artists. Once Post Malone comes to Assam, he will know about Zubeen Garg and his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture,” Sarma said.

Government Not the Organiser, Only a Supporter

The Chief Minister categorically stated that the Assam Government is not the organiser of the concert. Instead, it has merely extended support to a private organising agency by providing venue access, a certain amount of funding, administrative assistance and security arrangements.

“We had initially decided to organise the event, but later a third party came forward and took charge of the arrangements,” he explained.

Sarma also highlighted that if not in Assam, the concert would have shifted to Shillong or another northeastern state, underlining the intense competition among states to attract major global cultural events.

Push for ‘Concert Economy’ in Assam

Calling for a broader vision, Sarma emphasised the need for Assam to be part of the emerging concert tourism economy, which is already expanding across several northeastern states.

“If the concert economy grows in Assam, the state’s name will be promoted globally,” he said, adding that Assam cannot afford to remain isolated from international entertainment and cultural circuits.

He reiterated that the government’s intention is to position Assam as a viable global destination for large-scale music and cultural events, which in turn would boost tourism, local business and the creative economy.