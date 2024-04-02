Postal Ballot Voting Process Finalized for Kamrup (M) Election District Ahead of LS Polls

The Electoral authorities have officially announced the schedule for the Postal Ballot voting process for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Kamrup Metropolitan Election District. The process entails several crucial dates and procedures, ensuring the smooth facilitation of postal voting for eligible voters.
According to the details provided:
· Date of Issuance of Form 12D: The issuance of Form 12D from Kamrup Metropolitan Election District is set to take place on or before April 8, 2024. This form is essential for voters opting for postal ballot voting.
· Last Date of Submission of Form 12D: Eligible voters are required to submit their Form 12D to the designated Postal Voting Centre (PVC) located at the DC Office, Kamrup Metro. The deadline for submission is April 17, 2024, up to 5:00 PM.
· Date of Casting Vote: The actual casting of votes will occur at the Postal Voting Centre (PVC), DC Office, Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, from May 1 to 3, 2024. Voters can cast their votes between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on each of these days.
This comprehensive schedule ensures that voters who are unable to physically visit polling stations on Election Day can exercise their voting rights through the postal ballot system. The specified timelines and procedures aim to streamline the process and ensure maximum participation in the democratic process.
The Electoral authorities urge eligible voters to adhere to the prescribed timelines and procedures to facilitate a smooth and efficient postal ballot voting process for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Kamrup Metropolitan Election District.