Postal Ballot Voting Process Finalized for Kamrup (M) Election District Ahead of LS Polls

According to the details provided:

· Date of Issuance of Form 12D: The issuance of Form 12D from Kamrup Metropolitan Election District is set to take place on or before April 8, 2024. This form is essential for voters opting for postal ballot voting.

· Last Date of Submission of Form 12D: Eligible voters are required to submit their Form 12D to the designated Postal Voting Centre (PVC) located at the DC Office, Kamrup Metro. The deadline for submission is April 17, 2024, up to 5:00 PM.

· Date of Casting Vote: The actual casting of votes will occur at the Postal Voting Centre (PVC), DC Office, Kamrup Metropolitan Election District, from May 1 to 3, 2024. Voters can cast their votes between 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on each of these days.