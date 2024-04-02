Manipur Congress Highlights MCC Violation, Approaches ECI

The Manipur state Congress unit on Tuesday complained against the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct which came into force after the announcement of polling dates.
The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) submitted an application to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and also with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and urged for legal action against the violators.
The committee led by Malemkhomba Salam, the chairman of MPCC social media along with the vice chairman of the legal department of the state Congress unit, Advocate Rabi Khan highlighted incidents of purported violations in several government notifications and advertisements.
The application mentions a recruitment notification of 1,140 pre-primary teachers and the advertising of beneficiary schemes, including the "Ima Nongthangleima Yaipha Tengbang Scheme" for women and the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (G).
The notifications were issued despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into force ahead of the Lok Sabha general elections, according to the application. The MPCC alleged that the publication of such communication is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
These notifications were widely circulated on social media platforms as well, the application mentioned raising concerns about their impact on the electoral process.
The Manipur state Congress requested the authorities to take appropriate action against the individuals responsible for issuing the notifications.