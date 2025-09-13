Posthumous Bharat Ratna of Bhupen Hazarika Awaiting Display at Kalakshetra

The Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust approached Tej Hazarika, the son of the posthumously Bharat Ratna awarded late Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, once more and asked him to put his father's posthumously Bharat Ratna in the Bhupen Hazarika Museum at Srimanta Sankardev Kalaksh.

The museum was established under the initiative of the Assam government, Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, and the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, under the guidance of Dr. Hazarika himself. Even before its inauguration, Dr. Hazarika publicly declared through legal statements and the media that all his personal belongings, creative works, and awards—including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Bangladesh’s highest civilian award, the Mukti Juddha Samman—should be preserved in the museum.

Accordingly, the honours are already kept in the museum. The Bharat Ratna given posthumously in 2019 in respect of the long-standing demand of the people of Assam is yet to be showcased in the museum.

The Assam Cultural Trust has asked Tej Hazarika to fulfill the desire of his father by putting the Bharat Ratna in the museum so the Assamese people can give their tributes and see the country's highest civilian honour along with the rest of the accomplishments of Dr. Hazarika.

Manjula Hazarika, the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, secretary, commented, "We expect the Assamese people, waiting for this for a very long time, to view the Bharat Ratna in the museum as a tribute to the legacy of Dr. Hazarika."

