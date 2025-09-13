Bhupen Hazarika at 100: A Celebration of Assam, India, and Unity Through Music

The centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati was not so much a remembrance of a legendary musician—it was a tribute to Assam, the Northeast, and the spirit of India. As he spoke at the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encapsulated the moment with poignant words of tribute on Bhupen Da's life, music, and timeless legacy.

Terming the experience as extraordinary and priceless, the Prime Minister emphasized coordination, zeal, and top-class preparation of the acts. The Prime Minister noted that the rhythm and soul of Bhupen Hazarika's songs were really very heartfelt, and he wished the waves of his songs would forever flow across the whole nation. Grateful to all the artists, he noted that the Assam spirit guarantees every event creates a new record—a mood that was seen in the dignified performances throughout the day.

Bhupen Hazarika, or better known as "Shudha Kantho," articulated India's sentiments. His songs united people in sensitivity, telling the story of Mother India's empathy and glorifying the holy rivers, Brahmaputra and Ganga, for their synonymity with life and continuity. Though he is not among us today in body, his songs continue to inspire generations and propel India's path of development. The Prime Minister also reminded us that although conscious efforts are being taken on behalf of the government to pay tribute to his legacy, such as bringing out his biography and celebrating his centenary year throughout the nation.

Hazarika's life demonstrated that music is not an entertainment but a tool for guiding society. His music spoke about his lived philosophy, his intense affection for India and commitment to "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." Born in Northeast, brought up by the Brahmaputra, and schooled in Kashi, the trajectory of Hazarika—from regional songs to global mastery—never deviated from Assam. Even his visits to America to pursue his PhD could not deprive him of his love for his country, which he reflected in his films and songs that spoke of the miseries of common people.

Through his music, Bhupen Da called for understanding and sympathy from mankind, asking mankind to comprehend the happiness and sadness of others. The Prime Minister added that the same principles and values drive India's continued mission to empower the exploited, Dalits, and tribals and are a reflection of the moral vision of Hazarika. National pride and oneness were also believed in by Hazarika. When the Northeast was neglected and branded with violence and separatism, he sang the praises of the natural beauty and potential of the region and voiced Northeast's voice in the nation. Initiatives such as the conferring of Bharat Ratna to him and the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge linking Assam and Arunachal Pradesh reflect the government's determination in fulfilling his aspirations for the state.

The cultural wealth, heritage, and sacrifices of Assam were also promoted by Prime Minister Modi. Festivals, traditional attire, food, tourism, and handicrafts were emphasized as pride and opportunities. He emphasized that cultural togetherness is as required as connectivity, and Assam's history and contributions are far from extraneous to India's history. National events of recent times, including the 400th anniversary of Veer Lachit Borphukan and the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in Delhi, brought the Northeast's talent, courage, and heritage into limelight, which consolidated Hazarika's vision of unison and pride.

Connecting Hazarika's legacy to the current objectives of India, PM Modi referred to self-reliance and "Vocal for Local." Hazarika's commitment to national objectives and social development inspires citizens today to be indigenous product proud, boost development, and strive toward a prosperous India. The Prime Minister referred to Bhupen Da's early vision of a new India at the age of 13—a country in which every repressed soul finds their rightful place—and tied it to India's shared determination to become a developed country by 2047.

In concluding his address, PM Modi promised yet again that it is not nostalgia alone to commemorate Bhupen Hazarika. It's embracing his vision of harmony, compassion, cultural pride, and national progress. In commemorating the values and spirit inherent in Hazarika's life, India is not just paying homage to a music icon but the Northeast, its culture, and to the hope for an integrated and progressive nation.

Dignitaries present in the ceremony were Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

