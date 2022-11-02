Power, Water Cut-Off At Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta's Govt Residence

Power connection to former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s government residence was on Wednesday cut-off.

According to reports, electricity was cut-off at the old government MLA residences at Dispur in Guwahati.

Apart from electricity connection, the water connection to the government provided residence was also cut-off today.

Moreover, they have reportedly been asked to relocate to House numbers 5 and 6 of the new residential buildings.

It may be noted that the former Assam CM had been repeatedly told to vacate the premises. However, as their directions were not heeded to for the past six months, the authorities of the MLA residential premises were bound to take the step.