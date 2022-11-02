Rangia Candidate’s APSC Appointment Kept on Hold for Alleged Fake Credentials

Yet another incident of recruitment in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) by producing fake EWS certificate has come to light.

Dolee Deka, who had cleared the APSC CCE 2020 examinations, has been restricted from getting appointment to the Assam Civil Services (ACS) after her EWS certificate was declared fake and hence was kept on hold.

In regard to this, Dolee was not allowed to attend the ceremony for distribution of appointment letters to the candidates who cleared the CCE 2020 which was held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on October 29.

The notice issued by the Assam Government read, “I am directed to inform you that your appointment to the Assam Civil Services (ACS) as per recommendation of APSC has been kept on hold pending verification of your EWS certificate.”

On the other hand, Dolee has claimed that all information in the certificate is correct and that she has been harassed due to the false allegations against her. She also demanded justice for the same.

Dolee, a resident of Rangia in Kamrup Rural district had passed the CCE 2020 by ranking 98.