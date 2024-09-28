PPFA Commends Assam Govt, AASU For Defining 'Asomiya'

The Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) commended the Assam government and the leadership of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) for addressing the definition of Asomiya (Assamese people) with a cut-off date set at January 1, 1951. This acknowledgement comes as the nationalist group urges both parties to adopt 1951 as the base year for identifying and deporting illegal foreigners residing in the state.
AASU, which played a pivotal role in the Assam Movement alongside the Asom Gana Sangram Parishad from 1971 to 1985, recently held discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The talks aimed to implement Clause 6 of the historic Assam Accord, which stipulates that Asomiya should include only indigenous tribal families, other indigenous communities, Indian citizens residing in Assam before the cut-off date, and their descendants.
Clause 6 emphasizes the need for “constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards” to protect the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Assamese people. In contrast, earlier provisions addressed the issue of illegal migrants, particularly East Pakistan nationals who entered Assam before March 25, 1971, and were granted Indian citizenship.
The PPFA expressed optimism about the discussions, stating, “It can be a good beginning for safeguarding the socio-political, linguistic, and cultural interest of Asomiya people in their own land.” However, they stressed the importance of extending the same cut-off year for identifying illegal migrants in Assam. They suggested that if deporting these East Pakistanis poses challenges due to international issues, the Union government in New Delhi could consider resettling them in other parts of India.
The statement concluded with a firm stance “For any reason, Assam should not be compelled to take the burden of millions of migrants for decades.” The PPFA’s call to action highlights the pressing need for a clear and decisive approach to the complex issue of illegal migration in Assam, while ensuring the protection of its indigenous population's rights and heritage.