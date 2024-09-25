CM, AASU Discuss Assam Accord Implementation; Clarify 'Assamese' Definition

The Chief Minister further outlined the state government's action plan for the 52 recommendations that fall under its jurisdiction. "We have decided to draft an action plan for the implementation of these 52 recommendations within the next month. We will hand over this plan to AASU on October 25, 2024. Our second meeting will also be held on the same date," Sarma confirmed. He expressed optimism about the progress of the recommendations, adding, "If AASU agrees with us, we will aim to implement the recommendations by April 2025."