CM, AASU Discuss Assam Accord Implementation; Clarify 'Assamese' Definition

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in detailed discussions with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday regarding the implementation of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee's recommendations on the Assam Accord.
Addressing the media, the Chief Minister announced that the Assam government has made the Biplab Kumar Sarma Commission report public. The Assam Accord Implementation Department is set to publish the report on its website by tomorrow.
“The recommendations of the report are divided into three categories,” explained CM Sarma. “The state government’s exclusive domain will have 40 recommendations for implementation. The state and central governments jointly will oversee 12 recommendations, while the central government alone will oversee the remaining 15 recommendations.”
Sarma added, “Today, two tasks were completed. First, the committee’s recommendation was made public. Secondly, the total number of clauses to be implemented, and who will implement them, has also come to light.”
Regarding the 15 recommendations that fall under the central government’s purview, Sarma stated, “The state government will request the central government to hold discussions with the AASU and work on the implementation of these recommendations.”
The Chief Minister further outlined the state government's action plan for the 52 recommendations that fall under its jurisdiction. "We have decided to draft an action plan for the implementation of these 52 recommendations within the next month. We will hand over this plan to AASU on October 25, 2024. Our second meeting will also be held on the same date," Sarma confirmed. He expressed optimism about the progress of the recommendations, adding, "If AASU agrees with us, we will aim to implement the recommendations by April 2025."
The 52 recommendations under the state government’s purview can be categorized into three major areas: Bhumi Adhikar (Land Rights), Bhaxa Adhikar (Language Rights), and Sanskriti Adhikar (Cultural Rights).
In a crucial remark, CM Sarma clarified the challenges of implementing certain recommendations in specific regions. “We have informed AASU that there is no chance of implementing the recommendations mentioned in the report in the region of Barak Valley. However, in the Sixth Schedule areas, the recommendations can only be implemented after receiving explicit consent from the respective authorities, as these are delegated subjects, and they have the sole right to legislate in these areas as per constitutional guidelines.”
Sarma assured that there is near-total consensus between the state government and the AASU regarding the recommendations under the state’s jurisdiction. “More or less, there is 100% consensus on the state government’s authority or subject under its jurisdiction. However, the details need to be worked out, which will be done on October 25, 2024. We are moving forward with a definite timeline,” asserted the Chief Minister.
The meeting also addressed the complex issue of defining 'Assamese.' There are two primary definitions under consideration. According to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, all people who settled in Assam before 1951 are considered Assamese. This is the definition that AASU accepts.
The B.K. Sharma Committee offered a more nuanced approach, dividing 'Assamese' into two categories: those born in Assam before 1951, and a broader category for people from other communities who have settled in Assam and embraced the state's culture and language.
Commenting on the differing definitions, Sarma stated, “The 1951 definition will not work in the case of municipality-level matters, but it will be applicable at the village level.” He also noted that the Barak Valley region has been excluded from the definition of 'Assamese,' adding, "We have also requested the All Assam Students' Union in this regard."
The discussions and decisions taken in this meeting mark a significant step toward implementing the long-pending recommendations of the Assam Accord and addressing the complex issue of Assamese identity.