Prabhas Bose Takes Charge as New Chief General Manager of SBI Guwahati Circle

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector bank, has appointed Shri Prabhas Bose as the new Chief General Manager (CGM) of Guwahati Circle. The Circle holds strategic importance as it encompasses all seven North Eastern states—Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Shri Prabhas Bose assumed charge on June 3, 2025. A career banker with over 25 years of experience, he joined the Bank as a Probationary Officer in 1997 and held various leadership roles across multiple banking domains. Before his current appointment, he was the General Manager of SBI’s Patna Circle, overseeing banking operations and business development across more than 575 branches in Bihar and Jharkhand.

His vast experience spans several key functions, including Retail Banking, International Banking, Credit, Information Technology, and Operations. His expertise is complemented by significant international exposure, having served in SBI’s overseas offices in Tokyo and Sydney, where he contributed to the Bank’s global initiatives.

Shri Bose is known for his strategic leadership and operational excellence. During his tenure in Patna, he was instrumental in driving digital banking initiatives, improving customer engagement, and expanding the Bank’s outreach in semi-urban and rural areas.

