Pragjyotish College Teams with Rock Climbing Association for 'Adventure Club'

Dr. Mahanta has taken the role of Chief Advisor for the newly formed club. The club's founding members include General Secretary Kaushik Chaliha and President Bhudev Talukdar.

Commenting on the club’s mission, Founder President Bhudev Talukdar said, "Our Moto is to create an Adventure hub in the college Premises and to encourage the Students of Pragjyotish College in the field of Adventure Sports, so that one can learn and get new experiences in their student life."