Pragjyotish College Teams with Rock Climbing Association for 'Adventure Club'

In a pioneering move, the Pragjyotish College in Guwahati has established its first-ever Adventure Club on the college premises.
On September 4, 2024, the college submitted an application for affiliation with the Assam Rock and Sport Climbing Association, which was met with a positive response.
The affiliation process was carried out under the presence of the college’s Principal, Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahanta.
On September 10, 2024, the General Secretary of the Assam Rock and Sport Climbing Association, Devapratim Lahkar, along with Joint Secretary Arup Jyoti Choudhury, visited Pragjyotish College to complete the documentation formalities for the affiliation. The association expressed its support, hoping the initiative will inspire students and provide them with opportunities to explore adventure sports.
Dr. Mahanta has taken the role of Chief Advisor for the newly formed club. The club's founding members include General Secretary Kaushik Chaliha and President Bhudev Talukdar.
Commenting on the club’s mission, Founder President Bhudev Talukdar said, "Our Moto is to create an Adventure hub in the college Premises and to encourage the Students of Pragjyotish College in the field of Adventure Sports, so that one can learn and get new experiences in their student life."