Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2024 Commences in Guwahati

The Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival 2024 commenced today at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, showcasing an array of vibrant cultural events.

Advertisment

The three-day literary festival, organized by the Sankardev Education and Research Trust, will run until December 15. The event was inaugurated by renowned writer and researcher, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, who emphasized the significance of freedom of thought, which literature provides. He highlighted that Assam and the Northeast are now key contributors to India’s economic, political, technological, and literary progress.

Gurumurthy remarked that while there was little governmental interest in this region in the past, times have changed, with Assam and the Northeast playing a pivotal role in India’s growth. He stressed that social capital formation, through education and awareness, is key to creating a new identity for India. He noted that earlier, the country’s socio-economic stagnation was blamed on its culture and traditions. However, these very traditions are now recognized as vital to comprehensive development.

Gurumurthy further reflected on the essence of literature and culture in shaping societal unity, asserting that education, literature, and culture drive progress and form the backbone of civilization. He explained that destruction arises from clashes over rights, but it is duty that fosters growth.

Dr. Malini Goswami, former Vice Chancellor of Assam Women's University, also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the immense role of literature and culture in transforming human civilization. She praised the rich literary history of Pragjyotishpur, referencing figures such as Kumar Bhaskar Barman and the famous traveler Hiuen Tsang, who acknowledged the region's intellectual prowess.

The festival’s opening speech was delivered by Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Rana Pratap Kalita, the President of Sankardev Education and Research Trust, who stated that literature, serves as a pathway to unity. He described Assam as the land of the great warrior Lachit Borphukan, whose victory over the Mughal invaders cemented Assam’s place in history. Kalita expressed hope that the festival would inspire the new generation to uphold Assam’s rich literary traditions.

The festival also witnessed a profound performance by renowned classical musician Vidyasagar, adding gravitas to the event. The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as SK Sinha, Vice Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, Supreme Court advocate and prominent columnist J. Sai Deepak, and Professor Dr. Anand Ranganathan from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

In his address, J. Sai Deepak discussed the importance of national identity and regional cultures, stating that while a shared language and culture may not alone safeguard a nation, they are crucial to unifying its diverse people. He explained that India's civilization, built on diverse languages and traditions, has remained unified through a shared belief in unity, even amid its diversity.

The festival's theme centers on the celebration of literature as a force that fosters unity and development, offering a space for intellectual discourse on history, culture, and the future direction of the country. The event will continue with a series of discussions, including one on “History and Reexamination” by noted economist and historian Sanjeev Sanyal, who emphasized the importance of understanding India’s history to shape its future