Pragjyotishpur Literature Festival: In Search of Roots

We strongly believe that diversities are not differences, rather are expressions of the spiritual and philosophical unity inherent in all of us. Diversity, like the various colours of a rainbow, are all part of the one whole which is Bharat in its entity. The national level festival is aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the land and also encouraging young minds to rediscover and redefine the legends of Pragjyotishpur.

The present day Assam is the central part of the ancient kingdom named Pragjyotishpur (later also known as Kamrup), where its capital was located roughly in the present day Guwahati. The kingdom was spread to Jalpaiguri, Koch Behar, Bhutan hills (including some parts of Nepal), Rangpur, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Dhaka (now under Bangladesh), Tripura, Khasi & Garo hills, etc. Pragjyotishpur (meaning the eastern part of Jyotishpur) gets its mention in the great epic Mahabharata as well as in Kalika Puran, Yogini Tantra and Charyapada.